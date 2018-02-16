CARE HOME TURNS BACK TIME TO CELEBRATE DIGNITY ACTION DAY

Time-travelling residents rolled back the years to the 1950s to celebrate Dignity Action Day - Dignity in Care.

The national celebration aims to promote the right to dignity and provide a memorable day for those living in care.

Those living at Springbank House Care Home in Chesterfield, held an American themed event in which staff and residents wore period clothing and created a 1950s Studebaker car out of cardboard.

Hot dogs, milkshakes and ice cream sundaes were served in the diner and the hits of Elvis, Chuck Berry and Johnny Cash were played.

Karen Busby, home manager at Springbank House Care Home, on Ashgate Road, said: “We held a meeting with the residents ahead of Dignity Action Day and they

decided on the American-themed 1950s fun day.

“The idea was to have a reminiscence day, where the residents could share their favourite memories and stories from the 50s, while enjoying a burger and a dance to Elvis.

“Everyone had a great time and it was a brilliant way to celebrate the occasion.”