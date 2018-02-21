Care home residents try the sport of curling for first time

Competitive care home residents have been getting into the Winter Olympics spirit at a curling match.

Ronald Coats and Clive Wilkinson, from Holmewood, and Andrew Bailey from Barnfield care homes tried curling for the first time in a match at Holmewood Community Centre, run by national charity Macintyre. They competed with each other and played alongside children and young adults supported by the charity.

Established in 1966 by Kenneth Newton Wright, the parent of a disabled child, MacIntyre cares for those with learning disabilities.

Viktorija Jakaitemne, activities coordinator for Holmewood Care Home, on Barnfield Close, said: “All three of the residents enjoyed the morning outing and both Andrewand Ron became competitive with each other during the curling match.

“Everyone had a great time taking part in the match,

Rachel Furniss, activities coordinator at Barnfield Care Home, on Heath Road, said: “Andrew has requested to go back to the day centre to take part in

curling matches every Wednesday, he enjoyed it so much.

“It was also wonderful to hear the young adults who visit the centre are keen to visit both Barnfield and Holmewood care homes in future, when we organise our events and theme days.”