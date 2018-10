Firefighters were called to a caravan blaze which spread to six cars in Chesterfield.

Fire chiefs attended Newbold Back Lane, near Loundsley Green, after a call at 10.45am.

The blaze spread to six cars, a hedgerow and an LPG cylinder.

A Stagecoach bus service could not serve the area as a result.

The incident has now been dealt with.