Car windows smashed and items stolen overnight in three Derbyshire areas

Police are appealing for information after three cars were broken into during the same night in Bakewell, Ashford in the Water and Great Longstone

Windows to all three cars were smashed sometime overnight between Sunday, November 26 and Monday, November 27.

A sat nav and dashcam were stolen from a Fiat parked on Main Street, Great Longstone, and a bag was stolen from a Suzuki in a car park off Court Lane, Ashford in the Water and a Volkswagon parked on Brookside, Bakewell, was also targeted.

PCSO Anthony Boswell of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team, said: “We’d like to remind people to take a few precautions, to make sure cars are locked and valuables are not left inside and certainly not on display.

“If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious that night, or if they have any information about who is responsible then please contact us.”

If you can help please call PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101, quoting reference 17*516014, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.