Car spins into Chesterfield pub

A car was slammed by another vehicle forcing it into the wall of a Chesterfield pub.

At around 6pm on Saturday, January 13, Derbyshire Police were called to a road traffic collision in Newbold, Chesterfield.

A force spokesman said: “A black BMW spun into a wall outside the Dunston Inn Pub having been struck by a so far unidentified silver saloon.

“We believe the silver car in question to have exited the scene via Coniston Road despite being damaged in the collision.

“The damage is thought to have included a smashed headlight. “

Neither of the two occupants of the car, a 54-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, required hospital treatment.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any information, please call 101 quoting reference number 18000020352.

Alternatively, click here to send Derbyshire Police a message online.