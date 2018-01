A motorist with only a provisional licence and no insurance was driving a car with false plates has had his car seized by Derbyshire Police.

Derbyshire Roads Police tweeted this morning - Sunday, January 14 about seizing a car.

A force spokesman said: “In South Normanton the car was being used on reg plates belonging to a black Seat Leon.

“He was trying to disguise the fact he is uninsured and a provisional licence holder only but failing in spectacular style.”