A crash between two cars in Chesterfield left an elderly man injured and another man trapped.

Police were called at 2,40pm today to the crash on the A623 in Walton.

The crash on the A623.

One car rolled during the crash between two Ford's.

EMAS and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue also attended.

A police spokeswoman said: "Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

"We are working to get the cars recovered."