Car fire spread to a property in Killamarsh

Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Aston Park and Staveley attended a car fire in Killamarsh this morning (Tuesday, January 1) The fire, which happened at around 3.50am in Beech Crescent spread to a property. Fire engine Derbyshire Constabulary also attended.