Car ends up on fire in a ditch after accident on A52

Emergency services attended a car that was alight in a ditch on the A52 yesterday (December 24)

The car clipped a kerb, span and ended up in the ditch, where it set on fire.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "Crash, Bang, Wallop. None of these words feature in Chris Rea’s greatest hit but have featured heavily today.

"Clips kerb, spins and ends up in the ditch and then sets on fire. Remarkably no injuries. Thanks to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service quick response."