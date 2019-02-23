Car crashes into Chesterfield Royal Hospital after ploughing through barrier and bus stop

Pictures by Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
A car crashed into Chesterfield Royal Hospital today after ploughing through a barrier and a bus stop.

The Royal said the people involved in the collision needed treatment but 'no one appeared too seriously injured'.

The site is safe and still open.

