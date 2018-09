A car and a lorry were involved in a smash at the Heath roundabout this morning.

Derbyshire fire and Rescue service tweeted that a casualty was trapped in the car and freed by fire crews from Chesterfield and Mansfield.

East Midlands Ambulance service was also at the scene at 9.48 am at the junction of the A617 and the M1 junction 29 today (Monday September 3).