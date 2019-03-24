Cannabis found in three vehicles in Clay Cross

Police Officers on patrol found cannabis in three vehicles on Friday evening (March 22).

Officers found three vehicles all parked up with a strong smell of cannabis in the car park on Furnace Hill, Clay Cross.

After searching the four males and three vehicles there was a small amount of cannabis found on three males and in various compartments within the vehicles, two of which were issued with cannabis warnings, and one who was issued with a £90 fixed penalty notice due to previously already receiving a warning