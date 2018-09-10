Candidates revealed for Chesterfield by-election

Four candidates will contest the by-election which will be held in Chesterfield’s Moor ward on Thursday, October 4.

The by-election, which was called following the death of Labour councillor Keith Brown in July, will see a councillor chosen to represent Moor ward on Chesterfield Borough Council.

The candidates nominated are: Ron Mihaly (Labour); Gordon Franklin Partington (Conservative); Tony Rogers (Liberal Democrat); Barry Thompson (UKIP).

Residents already registered to vote can vote in the election.

Anyone not already registered will need to register by midnight on Tuesday, September 18.

To register to vote, visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Labour councillor Kate Caulfield will continue to represent Moor ward on the council.