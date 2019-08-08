Canal and River Trust's thanks to teams and community after Toddbrook Reservoir incident

The Canal and River Trust has thanked everyone who has helped with the huge operation at Toddbrook Reservoir.

The trust, which owns the reservoir, has issued a video to acknowledge all those involved in the major incident over the last week.

Evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes on Wednesday afternoon after a multi-agency operation to reduce the water level at the reservoir, after damage was caused to the dam wall by heavy rain.

The trust said: "Following the announcement yesterday that residents are now allowed to return to their homes, we'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped us with Toddbrook Reservoir.

"We've had support from so many people, including the emergency services, the military, the Environment Agency, Kier and many volunteers.

"We'd also like to say a big thanks to the local residents, businesses and our boating community who have been very patient and understanding.

"We're now going to move into a phase of design and construction, where we look to rebuild this dam."

