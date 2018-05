Between June and July, wildlife charity People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) is asking people in the UK to record sightings of stag beetles on six summer evenings, as part of an ongoing European study into these impressive, yet endangered beetles.

Taking part in the study is simple; all volunteers need to do is walk 500 metres, six times between June and July on warm, summer evenings, counting and recording any stag beetles they see.

For details, visit www.stagbeetlemonitoring.org