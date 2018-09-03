Can you identify these suspected fraudsters?

Police are seeking two people they like to speak to after a purse was allegedly stolen and a bank card used fraudulently in Chesterfield.

The purse was reported missing from a shopper’s bag on Friday, August 17, at around 3.30pm, in the British Heart Foundation shop in Middle Pavement.

It contained a bank card, personal documents and an amount of cash. The bank card was used moments later to withdraw cash from the Santander ATM near the Pavements Shopping Centre.

Officers have issued CCTV images of a man and a woman who may be able to help with enquiries.

Anyone with information call 101, quoting the reference number 18000391743 and the name of the officer in the case PC Jordan Richardson.