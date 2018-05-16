Can you help police find missing Chesterfield teenager?

Police say they are concerned for the safety of Carmen Digby, who has been missing from her home in the Newbold area of Chesterfield since Sunday.

The 14-year-old is known to spend time in South Yorkshire as well as the local area.

Carmen is described as white and slim with blonde shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt with an ‘A’ printed on the front, together with blue jeans and pink Nike trainers.

If you think you’ve seen Carmen, or have any information, please call 101.