Can you help identify vehicle thought to be involved in burglary in Chesterfield?

Officers are appealing for dashcam and CCTV footage which may help to identify a vehicle believed to be involved in a burglary in Chesterfield

The crime happened at Storforth Lane Trading Estate on Storforth Lane at around 9pm on April 13.

A silver 04 plate Peugeot 206 estate, similar to the one pictured, was seen leaving the area towards The Green, turning right on to Mansfield Road and then down Calow Lane.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Officers are asking for anyone with a das cam who was driving in the area at the time to check the device's footage to see if it has captured the vehicle described.

"They would also be keen to speak to anyone with a house or business on that route who has CCTV and is able to supply footage that may help identify the vehicle.

"If you believe you can assist officers with their enquiries, please call 101, quoting reference number 19000188696."