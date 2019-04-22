Campers advised after firefighters battle blazes in Hope Valley

Firefighters gave advice to campers after they battled two blazes in the Hope Valley.

Crews attended Upper Burbage Bridge shortly before 8pm on Easter Sunday and found two small fires.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters extinguished these and gave advice to campers who were there."

Rob Taylor, prevention area manager for DFRS, said: "If you are out and about enjoying the countryside, please act responsibly and consider the environment around you."