Campaigner’s vow to name and shame drug dealers

A Derbyshire campaigner has pledged to name people dealing the deadly drugs in the town on his Facebook page.

Des Ball claims in the last two months at least two Ilkeston residents have died because of smoking Mamba.

He said: “They were very well known and like people who many of us grew up with.”

MORE ON THIS: Judge brands mamba drug a killer as police continue crackdown on its use across Derbyshire

“In the last three weeks I personally have had three friends have seizures in my arms. One was hospitalised.

“Kids are picking nubs up and smoking them thinking it’s tobacco and having horrendous convulsive fits

“My friend’s son did this. He said he thought his son was going to die.

“It’s horrible seeing people in this state collapsing in our town.

“I’m talking specifically about Mamba here, this is not aimed at the small street level dealers. I’m talking about the supplier’s who are bringing it here.

“Find another way to make a few quid lads. It’s nothing personal but you’re killing and hurting friends for a quick easy raise.

“This stuff is just too bad.

“We don’t need this horrible epidemic in our town where our families live.”