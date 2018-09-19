Campaign launched to help man who lost leg after car plunged 30ft from bypass near Chesterfield onto road below

Friends of a man who has been left with life changing injuries after his car plunged off the A61 near Chesterfield on Saturday morning are now raising funds to help him walk again.

George Bonar was travelling along the Dronfield by-pass towards his Sheffield home in the early hours of Saturday morning when his silver Seat Ibiza left the road and dropped over 30ft onto Gosforth Road below.

The 21-year-old was rushed to hospital after another motorist travelling behind the Seat raised the alarm when he saw the car leave the road and plunge down the embankment.

George suffered two broken legs and a fractured ankle during the accident, and remains in a medically induced coma whilst doctors determine if he has any further injuries.

However due to the severity of his injuries, George has had to have one leg amputated below the knee, and could face further amputation.

Now, his friends have started a campaign to raise funds to buy George a prosthetic leg and to adapt the family home in Batemoor with modifications to assist George when he’s home.

The campaign, which was launched yesterday by his best friend Matt Strawford, has raised £500 so far with a target of £10,000.

Matt said: “A new prosthetic leg can cost up to £20,000 or even £50,000 sometimes so we are hoping to raise £10,000 to get the ball rolling.

“I’m mainly organising the campaign to help his parents and to take the pressure off them.

“George has always been the light in many people’s lives and it has devastated not only his family but everyone that knows George.”

“I’ve been friends with George for years, our families are very close. I’d class him more as a brother than a friend,” Matt added.

“George is obsessed with cars. He’s always happy, he brings a great atmosphere to a room. “Even if he’s in the worst of moods he’s always smiling. Everyone loves him.”

Following the accident an appeal was also launched to find the driver who was praised with saving George’s life when he rang emergency services. The Good Samaritan was later found and thanked by the family. You can donate money to help George walk again here