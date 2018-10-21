Buxton Specsavers’ fundraiser focuses on importance of eye tests

Customers and staff at the Buxton Specsavers store have raised more than £100 for the Royal National Institute of Blind People.

The team dressed in 80s gear and hosted a bake sale and tea party in order to raise money and awareness of the importance of regular eye tests.

One in four workers over 65 do not get their eyes tested regularly making them more susceptible to glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration and cataracts. Ben Francis, ophthalmic optician, at Buxton Specsavers, said: “We’re really grateful to everyone who came along to the event and helped us raise money and awareness for an important cause.

‘It is so important residents in Buxton look after their eyes and have regular eye tests for the detections of these conditions. Our eyes are so important for our jobs and early detection means we can manage and do something about these conditions so that people can keep their jobs.’

To book an eye test at the Buxton store call 01298 766 130 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/buxton