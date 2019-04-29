Buxton Mountain Rescue team called to aid of stranded walker after injury

The Buxton and Edale Mountain Rescue teams joined forces to rescue a stranded woman who suffered an injury while hiking.

The teams arrived at Kinder Scout at around 1.30pm on Friday (April 26) to rescue a woman who injured her knee while out walking with her family.

The woman was unable to walk further and given pain relief by crews who put her leg in a splint.

She was then placed on a vacuum mattress and carried on a stretcher to Edale where she was moved to a family vehicle to be taken to hospital.

