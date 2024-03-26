Busy route near Chesterfield closed in both directions after collision – with heavy traffic impacting drivers

A collision has closed a busy road outside Chesterfield this afternoon – with severe congestion building in the area.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Mar 2024, 12:31 GMT
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that an accident has occurred on Chesterfield Road at North Wingfield.

The B6038 Chesterfield Road is currently closed in both directions following the collision, which occurred between Whiteleas Avenue and Alice's View.

Drivers were warned of heavy traffic in the area. Derbyshire Police have been approached for more information.

