Busy A-road near Derbyshire town closed in both directions amid police incident – with drivers warned of building traffic
A major A-road outside a Derbyshire town is currently shut in both directions after a police incident.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the A6 Dale Road South at Matlock is currently closed in both directions.
The closure is in effect due to a police incident taking place between St Elphin's Park and Old Road.
Drivers were warned that congestion is building in the area, with traffic already queuing following the incident.