Busy A-road near Derbyshire town closed in both directions amid police incident – with drivers warned of building traffic

A major A-road outside a Derbyshire town is currently shut in both directions after a police incident.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Feb 2024, 14:55 GMT
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the A6 Dale Road South at Matlock is currently closed in both directions.

The closure is in effect due to a police incident taking place between St Elphin's Park and Old Road.

Drivers were warned that congestion is building in the area, with traffic already queuing following the incident.

