This is when the new Lidl store in Derbyshire will open

Lidl has confirmed the opening date for its new supermarket in Derbyshire.

The store, on Portland Road in Shirebrook, will open on Thursday November 1 and customers are being invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony at 8am.

Up to 40 new jobs have been created by the store, which has a 1,106m² sales area and features facilities such as an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, baby changing and parking for both cars and bicycles.



Lidl UK’s Regional Head of Property, Graham Burr, commented: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Shirebrook. It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”