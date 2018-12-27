This Chesterfield hotel has been named as England’s top wedding venue

Celebrations are underway at Chesterfield’s Ringwood Hall after the hotel was crowned England’s top wedding venue.

The Brimington manor house scooped the title at the Wedding Dates awards, along with four other accolades.

Ringwood Hall, which was built in the 19th century, was also announced as the East Midlands top rated wedding venue, Derbyshire’s top rated wedding venue and Country House wedding venue of the year.

Rona Davies, general manager at Ringwood Hall, said: “I could not be more thrilled to have received these wedding awards.

“The whole team work so hard to ensure that every wedding is perfect for our couples.

“These awards are based on customer feedback and therefore really do hold a special place for us.

“Winning Country House wedding venue of the year among the others is just fabulous as the UK is home to so many beautiful properties.

“We truly feel honoured to be given such recognition.”

This year has been full of notable achievement for the historic hall which scooped Four Star status from the AA and Conference Venue of the Year at the Chesterfield Food and Drink awards.

Ringwood has seen a transformation over the past two years since new owners purchased the property in 2016.

Further plans are already in place to continue the investment into the Grade II building.