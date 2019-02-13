These are the secret laws at Meadowhall that could see you kicked out without even realising
You may be surprised to know that shopping centre Meadowhall has a secret set of laws that shoppers must abide by.
It means that Meadowhall can technically kick you out of its premises for not adhering to its rules. These are all the laws you must follow in the shopping centre.
1. Any actions that may be perceived as intimidating
This includes wearing motorcycle helmets and hoods
jpimedia
2. Groups of youths intimidatingly loitering on the malls
This includes in the Oasis Dining Quarter or the surrounding footpaths and car parks.
jpimedia
3. Any unsociable behaviour
This includes swearing, shouting or any behaviour that could be detrimental to a family environment.
jpimedia
4. Bringing in pets
No pets are allowed on the malls and the common areas, with the exception of assistance dogs
jpimedia
View more