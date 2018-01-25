Scrummmptious cakes up for grabs

A Chesterfield businessman, who is launching a new range of healthier cakes, made using only natural ingredients and less than 98 calories - and you can get to try them FREE!

We’ve teamed up with Mark Devine from Old Brampton, to give away 50 packets of his new Scrummmptious cake range to Derbyshire Times readers.

Scrummmptious cakes are up for grabs in our giveaway

Mark, former owner and operator of bakeries including brands such as Soreen, has joined forces with Paul Tripp and Shaun Licence from Worcestershire to bring to market a new range of healthy cakes under the “Scrummmptious” brand name.

The new cakes are unique within the cake category, providing a Scrummmptious treat with 55 per cent less sugar than other cakes.

The product is great tasting and comes in a pack of six, individually wrapped cakes; ideal for lunchboxes.

Supermarket giant Tesco has agreed to stock the bite-sized cakes in 479 stores as part of an exclusive deal to kick-off a healthy new year.

It ties in with recent guidance issued from Public Health England for parents to watch what they put in their children’s lunchboxes.

Mark, Paul and Shaun, who have more than 50 years’ experience in the food industry between them, say sugar in diets is an increasing concern: “Everyone loves cake but we’re all too aware of rising obesity and the increase in type two diabetes. We wanted to prove that if something tastes good, it’s not necessarily bad for you.

“We don’t use refined sugar or ingredients people don’t understand in our products. We use fruit, grains, seeds and unrefined sugar from coconut palm to make Scrummmptious cakes taste great.

“We spent ages trying to get the taste right. Scrummmptious has less than half the sugar of your average bite-sized cakes so you have to balance natural ingredients to make sure it still feels like a treat.”

We’re giving 50 lucky readers the chance to try the cakes for free. Each winner will receive a pack of the Lemon and Chia Seed variety and the Cranberry and Orange variety absolutely FREE!

For a chance to win, fill in the form you’ll find on page 38 of the January 25th edition of the DT send it in. Prizes must be collected in person from our offices in Chesterfield.

If you’re not lucky enough to win, you can find the cakes locally at the following Tesco stores: Alfreton, Chesterfield Extra, Chesterfield Metro, Clay Cross Extra, Glossop, Heanor, Clowne and Ilkeston Extra. For more information go to www.scrummmptiouscakes.co.uk