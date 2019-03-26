Pub chain has jobs on tap in Derbyshire

Pub chain Marston's is looking for staff at numerous pubs across Derbyshire.

The company is looking for bar and kitchen staff as well as offering pub management roles and senior positions within the business itself.

1. Hollingwood Hotel, Chesterfield There is an opening to become pub business manager at this venue. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT Louise Cooper jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Six Halts, Chesterfield This pub needs a new assistant manager. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT Google Earth other Buy a Photo

3. The Little Castle, Chesterfield This pub is after a new line chef. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT Google Earth other Buy a Photo

4. The Bridge Inn, Duffield There is a vacancy for an assistant manager at this pub. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT Google Earth other Buy a Photo

