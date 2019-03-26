Marston's has jobs available at several of its pubs in Derbyshire

Pub chain has jobs on tap in Derbyshire

Pub chain Marston's is looking for staff at numerous pubs across Derbyshire.

The company is looking for bar and kitchen staff as well as offering pub management roles and senior positions within the business itself.

There is an opening to become pub business manager at this venue. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT

1. Hollingwood Hotel, Chesterfield

This pub needs a new assistant manager. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT

2. Six Halts, Chesterfield

This pub is after a new line chef. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT

3. The Little Castle, Chesterfield

There is a vacancy for an assistant manager at this pub. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT

4. The Bridge Inn, Duffield

