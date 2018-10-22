Popular Chesterfield pub sold

One of Chesterfield's most popular pubs - which closed suddenly in July - has been sold.

Locals were left shocked when the White Swan closed suddenly in the summer, with a sign on the door simply saying: "Sorry we have closed."

The pub, on St Mary's Gate, was put up for sale with offers invited of over £25,000.

And business agent Davey Co has today confirmed that it has been sold.

In a tweet, the company said: "DONE DEAL - The White Swan, Chesterfield #sold to emerging multiple site operator. The lease assignment was completed in 4 weeks from terms being agreed."