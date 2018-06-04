Online retailer makes undisclosed bid for Maplin brand

An online retailer has made an undisclosed bid for the Maplin brand.

The bid has been made by Yorkshire based company Buy it Direct, which owns retail brands including ApplicancesDirect.co.uk and Furniture123.co.uk.

Maplin went into administration in February.

Nick Glynne, managing director at Buy It Direct, said: "Maplin will be a great addition to our portfolio of brands. We have a multi-site strategy with each website reflecting a depth of knowledge around the product categories.

"This expertise is something Maplin also stood for and we believe will still resonate with their customers and ours. We’ve been building up our CCTV, Drones and the Smart Home side of our business which were some of Maplin’s key areas and so with this acquisition, we would have an ideal home for these booming categories.

“Although Maplin was predominantly store based, we will offer Maplin customers the same level of product expertise and customer care they’re used to, coupled with our competitive pricing, flexible home delivery and extra bolt-on services.”