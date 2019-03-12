New discount superstore on the way to north Derbyshire

A new supermarket is to open on the site of the former Original Factory Shop in Bolsover.

Heron Foods, which operates the B&M Express store chain announced this week it will be opening a brand new B&M Express store on Monday, March 18.

Bosses say it will be a boost to the local community with more than 10 jobs created in both full and part-time roles.

The discount convenience retailer will be moving in to the former Original Factory Shop, clocated on Market Place, close to two car parks.

As well as the brand’s famous ‘Top Quality, Lowest Prices’ food and drinks range, the store will also stock alcohol, health and beauty, cleaning and even pet products.

Store manager, Annabel Hall, said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of new jobs for local people and hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store with the lowest prices in Bolsover.

“We’re excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in a few weeks’ time to show off all of our great deals and we’ll even be giving away some freebies too!”