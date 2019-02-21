Need some dough? Pizza Hut is hiring in Chesterfield

Pizza Hut is looking for staff to join the delivery side of its business.

The restaurant chain is looking for a shift manager and team member for the delivery team.

Pizza Hut is hiring in Chesterfield

There are also openings for car owners to be delivery drivers and bike riders to also join the delivery team.

Bike riders can have a full or provisional licence and Pizza Hut will provide the scooter.

In addition, the business is also looking a guest server and a kitchen team member for it's Chesterfield restaurant.

Interested? Click here for details.