Motor franchise group is hiring now

Pendragon PLC, which operates the Stratstone and Evans Halshaw franchises across the UK is recruiting staff now at local dealerships in Chesterfield and also at its head office in Annesley.

The group is looking for sales administrator and vehicle technician/mechanic at its Chesterfield BMW dealership and a part-time customer service assistant at its Chesterfield MINI dealership

Pendragon is hiring now

There are also senior and junior management and executive roles, with attractive salaries at its Annesley head office, especially in finance and accounts.

