Job hunting? Here's a round-up of who's currently looking for staff

The fast food giant is looking for staff in Chesterfield, Alfreton and Sheffield. Details: https://bit.ly/2OntYgo

1. McDonald's

The company is looking for a shift manager in Chesterfield. Details: https://bit.ly/2HBaPqm

2. Pizza Hut

The fast-food chain is looking for temporary staff and cooks at various outlets, including Chesterfield, Buxton and Ilkeston. Details: https://bit.ly/2FjqAPk

3. KFC

The bakery and takeaway chain is hiring in Chesterfield and Sheffield. Details: https://bit.ly/2OhwUuV

4. Greggs

