In pictures: Chesterfield's Co-op department store through the years

From high fashion to its ever-popular toy department, Chesterfield's Department store was a high street fixture for decades. Here we look back at the Co-op through the years as the building starts a new life as a Premier Inn. For a sneak peek inside the new hotel click here

Brides flocked to the Co-op's bridal department. Here, lucky bridal competition winner Rachel Annett is pictured with the Co-op's Claire Spight and Russell Mallender other Buy a Photo

Kids always enjoyed a trip to the Co-op's toy department - especially in the lead up to Christmas! jpimedia Buy a Photo

The famous bridge linking the Co-op department store on the left and the food store on the other side of Elder Way is a much-missed Chesterfield landmark jpimedia Buy a Photo

The imposing Chesterfield Co-op Department Store in its heyday jpimedia Buy a Photo

