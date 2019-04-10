In pictures: Chesterfield's Co-op department store through the years
As Chesterfield's new Premier Inn opens on Elder Way, we take a look back at the building's former life as the town's Co-operative Department Store
From high fashion to its ever-popular toy department, Chesterfield's Department store was a high street fixture for decades. Here we look back at the Co-op through the years as the building starts a new life as a Premier Inn. For a sneak peek inside the new hotel click here
Brides flocked to the Co-op's bridal department. Here, lucky bridal competition winner Rachel Annett is pictured with the Co-op's Claire Spight and Russell Mallender