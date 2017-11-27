Green awards honour for Peak District businesses

Businesses which support their community, economy and environment have been honoured in a Peak District awards ceremony and networking event.

Environmental Quality Mark (EQM) awards were presented by the Peak District National Park Authority to 12 companies at Chatsworth Stables Courtyard.

EQM awards recognise businesses which support their local economy, work to reduce their environmental impact, play an active role in their community and help celebrate, conserve and enhance the national park.

Lindsay Rae, deputy director of Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, who supported the event, said: “The evening was a wonderful opportunity to recognise the fantastic work that these businesses do to safeguard the Peak District and also improve their business’ bottom line.”

The new recipients were: Hargate Hall Ltd, Buxton; Little Owl Barn and Curlew Cottage, Reapsmoor; Upper Hurst Farm, Hartington; Weathericks and Bradstone, Wirksworth; The Bower Wirks, Wirksworth; The Anglers Rest, Bamford; Blueberry Café, Castleton; Hartington Cheese & Wine Co Ltd, Hartington; Red Lion Inn, Birchover; Land Maintenance Limited, Hathersage; Beyond the Edge, Sheffield; Chatsworth Estate, Bakewell.

Three EQM Special Awards were also presented for outstanding contribution to the scheme: Chatsworth, Hoe Grange Holidays and Matlock Meadows Ice Cream Parlour / Kitchen Garden Flowers & Produce (Peak Organics).