Entrepreneurial Dronfield students celebrate after winning Apprentice-style competition

Enterprising students at Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School are celebrating after winning an Apprentice-style competition in Chesterfield.

The teen entrepreneurs impressed judges to win the Best Trade Stand at the annual Young Enterprise Trade Fair held at the Pavements Shopping Centre.

The winning team - Kickers and Clickers – produced a range of personalised shoes and bags to beat competition from five other north Derbyshire schools.

Other schools taking part in this year’s Young Enterprise are Mount St Mary’s College, Eckington School, Brookfield Community School, St Mary’s Catholic High School and Lady Manners School in Bakewell.

Each team was tasked with showcasing a variety of goods to sell as part of their Young Enterprise experience, which has seen them set up a company to operate for a year.

As well as coming up with a product to sell, the youngsters must produce a business plan, market their products and services and also file accounts – which includes paying VAT and tax on their profits.

The trade fair is co-ordinated by the North Derbyshire branch of the education charity Young Enterprise.

The judges included Chesterfield mayor, Coun Stuart Brittain, his wife Anne and business owners Laura Jo Owen, of Adorn Jewellers, and Andy Ingman, from Ingmans.

Laura Jo said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for these students to get some valuable hands-on experience in business and the retail sector.”