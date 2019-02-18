Derbyshire mum-of-two who juggles motherhood and work launches retreat for fellow busy women

A Dronfield entrepreneur who was inspired to create a sanctuary after juggling her career with motherhood has launched a retreat aimed at women who lead busy lives.

Ange Terry, 38, has opened the retreat business, ‘Secret Warriors’, in the Peak District.

The retreat offers weekend escapes to help women ‘feel stronger, happier and more in control of life’.

These typically includes treatments, gentle exercise and some free time to explore the Derbyshire countryside.

Ange set up the business following her own personal challenges balancing work with parenting.

From 2011 to 2012, Ange and her husband Neil went through two gruelling rounds of IVF before having their twins five years ago.

Ange said: “While thrilled to become a mum, I found the emotional stress of the IVF, caring for our twins who slept terribly until they were two and trying to be the best I could at work, a challenge.

“When I returned to my career in banking, I was working in London and one night a fortnight I stayed in the capital, which became my sanctuary for a full night’s sleep.

“A lot of my friends were in the same position, trying to manage family and work commitments and it made me realise that we all need that short break from time to time to help us cope with these demands.

“So many of the mums I know seem super-human, juggling family, work and non-stop demands.

“It can be pretty relentless and time’s in short supply – hence the name Secret Warriors.”

Ange works with ‘hand-picked’ partners to offer guests a choice of services such as meditation, yoga, makeovers, outdoor adventures and life coaching.

“My aim is to provide a service that is more personal than a spa and homelier than a hotel,” Ange added.

Ange is not the only entrepreneur in her family.

Her sister runs a successful medical devices business, which encouraged Ange to take the plunge with her own venture.

While aimed at mums and professionals, the retreat is already receiving requests to provide services to a wider audience including corporate events and retreats for men.

Ange also supports and donates a proportion of profits to charity Born Free and The Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

To find out more about Secret Warriors visit: https://secretwarriors.co.uk.

READ MORE: https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/portal-to-hell-hundreds-of-historical-witch-marks-discovered-in-derbyshire-cave-in-significant-discovery-1-9596729