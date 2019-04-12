Derbyshire firm help broadcast Six day Cycling Series in Australia

A team from a Ripley broadcasting firm has travelled Down Under to cover a major cycling event in Australia.

Cloudbass staff have travelled almost 17,000 kilometres to be part of the team broadcasting the Six Day Cycling Series – which is now in full flow in Brisbane.

The Cloudbass team are supporting Aurora Media which is in turn working with Eurosport to broadcast the event.

From their headquarters in Ripley they have been planning the trip for months.

This has meant flying across all the kit in a large container and setting it all up on the other side of the world.

The filming set up in the industry is called a flyaway. The crew is made up of eight members of Cloudbass.

Steve Knee, managing director, who is at the event said “ We are incredibly proud to be selected to support Aurora Media in broadcasting the event.

“ We are pleased that our technical capability and our flexibility is recognised.

“It is exciting to be here and Brisbane is such a lovely place.”

Cloudbass was formed in 2002 and bosses say they have gained a ‘solid reputation’ for providing people across the range of disciplines within outside broadcasting.

The company is now recognised as one of the leading outside broadcast providers in the country, working on Question Time, Springwatch, the Queen’s 90th birthday, live football and Goodwood Festival of Speed.