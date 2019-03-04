Derbyshire boss: ‘I’ll move my company- and 30 jobs- abroad if no deal Brexit goes ahead’

ADerbyshire business leader has warned some of his company will move abroad if a no deal Brexit goes ahead- taking at least 30 jobs with it.

Mark Lord, managing director of Bolsover-based industrial lubricants specialist, Aztec Oils, has campaigned against Brexit since the announcement was made in 2016.

A passionate Remainer, he is concerned that if Prime Minister Theresa May is unable to agree a trade deal the fall-out would be an ‘absolute disaster’ for the country.

He said: “I honestly believe that leaving Europe is going to be devastating for this country.

“I told staff at the time of the referendum that should we end up leaving the EU it was highly likely we’d have to move some of the company.

“As the deadline of March 29 is fast approaching it’s looking more and more likely that we’re still leaving and, not only that, there’s a good chance we won’t have a trade deal in place.

“As a company we’ve already made plans to move some of our operations to the Netherlands and if this happens, sadly we’ll be making redudnacies and taking the jobs with us.”

Aztec Oils currently has about 20 per cent of its business in the Republic of Ireland which will remain in the European Union.

But post-Brexit, the threat of increased tariffs, transport and administration could see the company unable to retain its business, with European competitors able to undercut its prices.

Mark added: “Leaving the EU will damage our country tremendously, it’s certainly going to damage my business.

“This a is huge gamble, and it’s a gamble that I will believe will cost this country dearly. We live in very uncertain times and it’s very frightening to think of what the future holds.

“I’m embarrassed of this country and I think we’re the laughing stock of Europe, possibly the world.”