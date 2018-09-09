Chesterfield site sold in multi-million pound deal

A Chesterfield warehouse has been sold in a multi-million pound deal.

The 50,000 sq ft premises on the Turnoaks Business Park has been acquired for £3.05m.

Property consultants Commercial Property Partners LLP (CPP) has facilitated the sale on behalf of John Hurt Estates.

Turnoaks Business Park provides a mix of unit sizes from small starter units up to larger industrial facilities - and boasts a central location within Chesterfield’s industrial community; with national and international occupiers including Booker, Volvo, Plumb Center and System Q.

Richard Wright, partner at Sheffield-based CPP, said: “This sale is representative of an ever-increasing demand from investors seeking to acquire high specification, industrial assets located close to major motorway junctions both across the region - and UK as a whole.

“Indeed, the industrial and distribution sector continues to demonstrate impressive investment performance relative to other property sectors.”