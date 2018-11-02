Chesterfield makes final two in bid to build Talgo train factory - what we know so far

Chesterfield is one of just two potential sites shortlisted for the location of a new train factory - creating thousands of jobs.

Last month it was revealed that the town was one of six sites across the UK that had been shortlisted but it has now been confirmed that Chesterfield has made the final two with Longannet in Scotland.

Here's everything we know so far:

• Spanish train manufacturer Talgo are looking for a base for a new UK factory

• Six locations were shortlisted: CHESTERFIELD; LEEDS; ST HELEN’S; MOSTYN, WALES; LONGANNET, SCOTLAND and HUNTERSTON, SCOTLAND. However this has now been narrowed down to two - Chesterfield and Longannet.

• The Chesterfield location being considered is the former Hartington Colliery site, between Staveley and Barrow Hill

• If Chesterfield was chosen, a new £9 million innovation and training centre would also be built at Barrow Hill Engine Shed for Talgo to showcase their technolgy

• Should Chesterfield be chosen as the location, building work would start in July 2020, with the factory expected to open in December 2021

• Talgo is expected to reach a decision by mid-November

• The plans will not be affected by Brexit, according to Carlos de Palacio Oriol of Talgo