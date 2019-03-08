Chesterfield business leader Craig eyes prestigious awards

A Chesterfield business leader has been named as one of the health and safety industry’s rising stars.

Craig Evans, chief operating officer at UK Asbestos Training Association (UKATA), has been shortlisted for the prestigious Rising Star award in the 2019 Safety & Health Excellence Awards.

He has been nominated for implementing and maintaining high standards of health, safety or wellbeing at Markham Vale-based UKATA - which has 200 member organisations nationwide.

In addition to Craig’s nomination, UKATA has also been shortlisted in the Campaign of the Year category for its Train Safe, Work Safe, Keep Safe campaign.

Craig said he was delighted with the nominations, saying: “It recognises our combined commitment to deliver high quality asbestos safety training and help reduce the number of people suffering from diseases caused by asbestos exposure.”

The awards take place at the prestigious VOX at Resorts World, NEC Birmingham, on April 10.