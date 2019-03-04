Auction giant John Pye opens in Chesterfield- creating 150 jobs over the next few years

John Pye Auctions, the UK’s largest auction house network, will be hosting the first two sales at its new Chesterfield site this weekend.

There will be thousands of everyday household products up for grabs from top high street retailers during the two sales, which will be live online from Friday evening (March 1).

A sneak peak of the new Chesterfield auction house site.

The new site will be open for public viewing on Tuesday, March 5, between 10am and 2pm.

Customers can expect to save up to 75 per cent off RRP across retail goods including home furnishings and appliances, a selection of bathroom suites and accessories, tech and gadgets and children’s toys.

The new 233,000 sq. ft Chesterfield site is the second largest in the John Pye portfolio and opened due to the increase in supplier demand in the area and its ideal size and location

Following the announcement of the site opening last December, more than 150 jobs will be created over the next few years for the Chesterfield auction house.

Heading up the team in Chesterfield will be site manager Lou Rodrigues, who joined the company in 2012 as an auction porter, before being promoted to team leader and then site manager at John Pye’s auction house in Derby.

Lou said: “It’s an honour to be managing the company’s second largest site in the country and I’m looking forward to the launch of the first two sales, which means flinging open the doors to our salerooms and welcoming the public to our newest auction house.

“We will be showcasing stock from the UK’s top retailers, so we invite everyone to take a look at what’s on offer in the salerooms before bidding online. John Pye Auctions is a rapidly expanding company with big ambitions for the future and I’m thrilled to be a part of it all.”

Adam Pye, managing director at John Pye, said: “We have seen tremendous growth in supplier demand over the past year and opening our latest auction house – a large site in a prime, central location in Chesterfield, means we can better serve our retail clients and provide a great space to welcome people to view the stock on offer.

“We had such a strong year in 2018 and our company growth is certainly continuing into this year – the new Chesterfield site marks another significant step forward for the UK expansion of John Pye.”

The auctions will end Thursday, March 7 from 12pm.