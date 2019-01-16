10 wedding fairs in the Midlands to attend during 2019

If you’re planning on tying the knot soon, attending a wedding fair can be a great way to help you decide on all the details for your special day.

Luckily there are a wealth of events taking place in the Midlands over the course of this year, offering future brides and grooms plenty of inspiration.

If you're in need of wedding inspiration, get yourself to one of these events

19-20 Jan: UK National Midland Wedding Show, Ricoh Arena

Welcoming more than 100 exhibitors from across the Midlands, couples can pick out everything for their wedding, from the cake and photographer, to the flowers and outfits, which will be showcased in four fashion shows.

Jimmy Hill Way, Coventry, CV6 6GE - eventbrite.co.uk



27 Jan: The 2019 Burton Classic Wedding Fayre, Burton upon Trent Town Hall

Exhibitors will be in attendance showcasing everything from flowers and cake, to venues and bridalwear

Up to 50 quality exhibitors will be in attendance at Burton upon Trent's gothic town hall, showing off the latest fashions and trends that will be dominant on the 2019 and 2020 wedding scene.

King Edward Place, Burton upon Trent, DE14 2EB - eventbrite.co.uk



17 Feb: Botanical Gardens Wedding Show, Botanical Gardens

Attendees can enjoy free entry and a champagne reception at this Birmingham wedding show, where 50 of the best hand picked exhibitors will be offering bargain deals for your big day.

Birmingham, B15 3HD - eventbrite.co.uk



10 Mar: Tiny Weddings Fair, Birmingham Rep Theatre

Ideal for couples who are looking for a more intimate affair, this event welcomes tiny wedding suppliers and elopement vendors to help you plan a special and memorable day, but on a smaller scale.

Broad Street, Birmingham, B1 2EP - eventbrite.co.uk



10 Mar: The BIG Hereford Wedding Show, Three Counties Hotel

Part of the venue will be dressed for a wedding ceremony and reception to give couples inspiration for their own event, while more than 80 of Hereford's top suppliers will be on hand to help you plan all of the essential details.

Belmont Road, Hereford, Herefordshire, HR2 7BP - weddingfairs.com



7 Apr: Midland Wedding Show, The National Motorcycle Museum

This huge wedding extravaganza will welcome more than 70 wedding exhibitors, showcasing everything from bridal wear and jewellery, to photographers, cars, stationery and make-up.

Coventry Road, Hampton in Arden, Solihull B92 0EJ - midlandweddingshow.com



7 Apr: The Stratford Upon Avon Wedding Show, The Billesley Manor Hotel

Flowers, cakes, sweets, wedding dresses, videography, entertainment and wedding rings are just a few of the wedding essentials you might be able to tick off your list at this wedding show, helping you to organise and plan your perfect day.

Billesley, Alcester, Stratford-on-Avon, B49 6NF - eventbrite.co.uk



19 May: The Wedding Fair, The Molineux Stadium

This event will be held in the Stan Cullis suite overlooking the pitch at the Molineux Stadium, where suppliers in menswear, bridalwear, stylists, florists, cake makers and more will gather to inspire some ideas for your wedding.

Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton, WV1 4QR - eventbrite.co.uk



19 May: The BIG Worcester Wedding Show, Worcester Racecourse

Offering free entry, complete with goodie bags, bridal magazines and a free drink on arrival, this Worcester wedding show will see more than 70 exhibitors in attendance, spoiling future bride and grooms for choice.

Grand Stand Road, Worcester, WR1 3EJ - divaweddingfayres.com



15 Sep: The Warwickshire Wedding Show, NAEC Stoneleigh Park

Boasting a beauty zone, pop-up bridal shop, live entertainment, champagne bar, and more than 100 wedding suppliers, this Warwickshire show has everything you need to plan your special day all under one roof.

Stoneleigh, Kenilworth, Warwickshire, CV8 2LZ - thewarwickshireweddingshow.co.uk