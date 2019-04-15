'Business is brisk despite Brexit uncertainty' say auctioneers after former Clay Cross church sells for £107k

After a busy week of auctions, SDL Auctions East Midlands has raised more than £8.8 million under the hammer for properties ranging from garages to large apartment blocks – and everything in between.

This includes a two-storey former Baptist Church in Market Street, Clay Cross.

The property sold for £107,000 from a guide price of £55,000 plus.

Andrew Parker, managing director and auctioneer at SDL Auctions, said: “It’s been great to be back on the rostrum, seeing the enthusiasm in the room and getting some great results for our sellers.

"Despite some of the stories in the media about the property market struggling in the face of Brexit uncertainty, we are bucking the trend and business is as brisk as ever.

"If you are selling a property, I would urge you to consider the auction route, as we can offer a quick and secure auction sale with no lengthy chains or risks of the sale falling through.”