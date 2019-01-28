Buses diverted due to major Chesterfield road diversion

Bus operator Stagecoach warned travellers of 'major delays' across the network.

The delays are due to the closure of Saltergate in Chesterfield Town Centre.

The diversion is in place through Rose Hill.

The bus company added: "Please be patient we are on our way."

The road will be closed until February 28, as a crane is lifted onto the new Saltergate multi-storey car park site.

The development will include 516 spaces over five storeys, including 32 for disabled parking, 15 for parent and child and six for electric vehicle charging, with the option for a further 10.

