Police are investigating after a shop in Bradwell was broken into and the offenders tried to steal the ATM.

The incident happened at the Co-Operative store on Netherside between 4.20am and 4.30am on Wednesday, May 2.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and might have noticed any vehicles or people acting suspiciously.

Call PC Mark Knights on 101, quoting reference number 18*197742.